We Are China

Guangdong accelerates AI development of toy manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:42, December 26, 2025

Visitors watch a performance of robotic dogs at the 24th Shantou-Chenghai International Toys & Gifts Fair in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A child interacts with the AI toy Ropet at the inno100 flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows AI plush toys at the 24th Shantou-Chenghai International Toys & Gifts Fair in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Li Yong, founder of Haivivi, tests the AI toy CocoMate at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A child interacts with the AI toy BubblePal at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows AI dogs at the 24th Shantou-Chenghai International Toys & Gifts Fair in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A child interacts with the AI toy BubblePal at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A livestreamer promotes AI toys at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Huo Siying)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows AI toys at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Huo Siying)

A livestreamer promotes AI toys at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Huo Siying)

A child interacts with the AI toy Fuzozo at the inno100 flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A child interacts with the AI toy Ropet at the inno100 flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Developers work at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.

AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)