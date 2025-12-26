Guangdong accelerates AI development of toy manufacturing
Visitors watch a performance of robotic dogs at the 24th Shantou-Chenghai International Toys & Gifts Fair in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.
As a major toy producer in China, Guangdong has leveraged its industrial advantages to accelerate the AI development of toy manufacturing.
AI toys feature human-machine interaction, diverse product forms, varied application scenarios and a broad target audience. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
A child interacts with the AI toy Ropet at the inno100 flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2025.
This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows AI plush toys at the 24th Shantou-Chenghai International Toys & Gifts Fair in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province.
Li Yong, founder of Haivivi, tests the AI toy CocoMate at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2025.
A child interacts with the AI toy BubblePal at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.
This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows AI dogs at the 24th Shantou-Chenghai International Toys & Gifts Fair in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province.
A child interacts with the AI toy BubblePal at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.
A livestreamer promotes AI toys at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows AI toys at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.
A livestreamer promotes AI toys at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.
A child interacts with the AI toy Fuzozo at the inno100 flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2025.
A child interacts with the AI toy Ropet at the inno100 flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 21, 2025.
Developers work at the headquarters of toy company Haivivi in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.
