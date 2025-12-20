People's Daily Online holds "AI Night in Xi'an," demonstrating AI empowered future of media industry

"AI Night in Xi'an," an event highlighting China's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and their applications in real life, was held by People's Daily Online on Dec. 18 in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, a city where traditional culture and modern technology harmoniously coexist.

The event brought together company representatives, experts and scholars from across the AI industry. Through an immersive and scenario-based fusion of art and technology, presented in a highly technological, intelligent, and futuristic digital format, the event vividly showcased cutting-edge achievements and technological breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, presenting innovative practices of "AI+" empowering different industries.

The event began with the song "Welcome" by China's Central Conservatory of Music's AI music composition department. The song was performed by the Shaanxi Provincial Song and Dance Troupe Symphony Orchestra, conducted by the robot "Zhiyin." Baize, People's Daily Online's AI presenter, appeared alongside a human host to create a dreamlike atmosphere where reality met virtuality.

Kuafu, an AI robot, performs tai chi with pupils on stage. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

At the event, students from Northwestern Polytechnical University used brainwave devices to control drones; the robot "Kuafu" from Xi'an University of Technology practiced Tai Chi with students; and the "Xunxiao" robot from Xi'an Jiaotong University demonstrated its ability to roast tea leaves.

As the lights dimmed, an actor portraying the famous Italian traveler "Marco Polo" came on stage. Wearing mixed-reality (MR) equipment from the Xi'an Museum, the "ancient traveler" had a conversation with artifacts that appeared to come to life.

"People can see artifacts without travelling, while history can instantly touch people's hearts," said Li Yan, director of the Xi'an Museum. She noted that the walls of museums have vanished thanks to AI, opening a "time portal" for the public.

"Marco Polo" and the audience were also able to experience the "tastes of Xi'an" firsthand by wearing scent-releasing devices that let them smell the aromas of local delicacies, which included pita bread soaked in lamb soup, chili oil, kiwifruit, pomegranates, and more. The technology is similar to a smell printer, creating a "scent library" that preserves the flavors of time.

The event also featured the signing of an agreement to establish a collaborative "Dreamland" AI Education and Application Center between Xi'an Jiaotong University and People's Daily Online. By joining forces with leading universities' research and development departments and talent pools, the mainstream media can quickly disseminate and integrate resources, paving the way for innovative technology to be transformed and applied.

