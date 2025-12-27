AI meets micro dramas: A new wave from China to ASEAN

At the "2025 AI for All: China-ASEAN" Competition Gala, held on Dec. 26, 2025 at Guangxi University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, micro-drama creators revealed how AI is quietly changing the way short stories are made and shared with audiences far beyond China.

