AI for All: How can AI empower industries bridging China and ASEAN?

By Sheng Chuyi, Pang Xiang Shan (People's Daily Online) 09:51, December 27, 2025

On Dec. 26, 2025, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" Competition Gala was held at Guangxi University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. How can AI empower industries across the board? We're on-site to find out!

(Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)

