AI for All: How can AI empower industries bridging China and ASEAN?

On Dec. 26, 2025, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" Competition Gala was held at Guangxi University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. How can AI empower industries across the board? We're on-site to find out!

