AI for All: How can AI empower industries bridging China and ASEAN?
By Sheng Chuyi, Pang Xiang Shan (People's Daily Online) 09:51, December 27, 2025
On Dec. 26, 2025, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" Competition Gala was held at Guangxi University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. How can AI empower industries across the board? We're on-site to find out!
(Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
