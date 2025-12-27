China imposes countermeasures against U.S. defense-related companies, senior executives

Xinhua) 09:20, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China decided to take countermeasures against some U.S. military-related companies and senior executives in response to the recent U.S. move of announcing its large-scale arms sales to China's Taiwan region, according to a decision published on the foreign ministry's website on Friday.

The decision pointed out the United States recently announced its large-scale arms sales to China's Taiwan region, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, interfered in China's internal affairs, and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pursuant to Articles 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 15 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China hereby decided to take countermeasures against the following U.S. military-related companies and senior executives:

1. For the 20 companies listed in the attached List of Targets of Countermeasures, i.e., Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services, Boeing in St. Louis, Gibbs & Cox, Inc., Advanced Acoustic Concepts, VSE Corporation, Sierra Technical Services, Inc., Red Cat Holdings, Inc., Teal Drones, Inc., ReconCraft, High Point Aerotechnologies, Epirus, Inc., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Area-I, Blue Force Technologies, Dive Technologies, Vantor, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc., Rhombus Power Inc., and Lazarus Enterprises Inc.: Their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen; and all organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them.

2. For the ten senior executives as listed in the attached List of Targets of Countermeasures, i.e., Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries; John Cantillon, Vice President of L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer of L3Harris Maritime Services; Michael J. Carnovale, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Acoustic Concepts; John A. Cuomo, President and Chief Executive Officer of VSE Corporation; Mitch McDonald, President of Teal Drones, Inc.; Anshuman Roy, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rhombus Power Inc.; Dan Smoot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vantor; Aaditya Devarakonda, Chief Executive Officer of Dedrone Holdings Inc.; Ann Wood, President of High Point Aerotechnologies; and Jay Hoflich, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReconCraft: Their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen; all organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them; and they shall be denied visas or entry into China (including Hong Kong and Macao).

This decision shall come into force as of December 26, 2025.

Appendix: List of Targets of Countermeasures

I. Companies

1. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

2. L3Harris Maritime Services

3. Boeing in St. Louis

4. Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

5. Advanced Acoustic Concepts

6. VSE Corporation

7. Sierra Technical Services, Inc.

8. Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

9. Teal Drones, Inc.

10. ReconCraft

11. High Point Aerotechnologies

12. Epirus, Inc.

13. Dedrone Holdings Inc.

14. Area-I

15. Blue Force Technologies

16. Dive Technologies

17. Vantor

18. Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.

19. Rhombus Power Inc.

20. Lazarus Enterprises Inc.

II. Senior Executives

1. Palmer Luckey, male, founder of Anduril Industries

2. John Cantillon, male, Vice President of L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer of L3Harris Maritime Services

3. Michael J. Carnovale, male, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Acoustic Concepts

4. John A. Cuomo, male, President and Chief Executive Officer of VSE Corporation

5. Mitch McDonald, male, President of Teal Drones, Inc.

6. Anshuman Roy, male, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rhombus Power Inc.

7. Dan Smoot, male, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vantor

8. Aaditya Devarakonda, male, Chief Executive Officer of Dedrone Holdings Inc.

9. Ann Wood, female, President of High Point Aerotechnologies

10. Jay Hoflich, male, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReconCraft

