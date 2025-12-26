Defense ministry denounces U.S. report hyping "China military threat"

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a recent U.S. report that misrepresents China's national defense policy and military development.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query about the U.S. Department of Defense report on military and security developments involving China in 2025.

Zhang said that by releasing such reports every year, the United States grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, maliciously distorts China's defense policy, and deliberately hypes the so-called "China military threat" to mislead the international community.

"China remains committed to a defensive national defense policy and pursues a military strategy of active defense," Zhang said.

Urging the U.S. side and its allies to stop dangerous provocations, Zhang called on the U.S. side to adopt an objective and rational perception of China and the Chinese military, and refrain from fabricating false narratives and stoking confrontation.

