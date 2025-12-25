China firmly opposes U.S. report driving a wedge between China and other countries: spokesperson
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes a Pentagon report that distorts China's defense policies and drives a wedge between China and other countries to justify its own attempt to maintain military hegemony, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query regarding the U.S. report that seeks to drive a wedge between China and India.
"China views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective," said Lin. China stands ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India, and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship, said the spokesperson.
The boundary question is a matter between China and India and the current border situation between the two countries is generally stable with smooth communication channels, Lin said, adding China opposes relevant country's groundless and irresponsible comments.
Photos
Related Stories
- Legacy of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" highlighted at annual celebration event in Los Angeles
- China firmly opposed to U.S. arbitrary tariff levies, suppressing industries: spokesperson
- China urges U.S. to revoke erroneous addition of drones to its "Covered List"
- China opposes U.S. suppressing Chinese companies: FM spokesperson
- U.S. arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels serious violation of int'l law: Chinese FM
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.