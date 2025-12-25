China firmly opposes U.S. report driving a wedge between China and other countries: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:15, December 25, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes a Pentagon report that distorts China's defense policies and drives a wedge between China and other countries to justify its own attempt to maintain military hegemony, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query regarding the U.S. report that seeks to drive a wedge between China and India.

"China views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective," said Lin. China stands ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India, and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship, said the spokesperson.

The boundary question is a matter between China and India and the current border situation between the two countries is generally stable with smooth communication channels, Lin said, adding China opposes relevant country's groundless and irresponsible comments.

