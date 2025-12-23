China opposes U.S. suppressing Chinese companies: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:58, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposed that the United States overstretched the concept of national security, and made discriminatory lists to groundlessly suppressed Chinese companies, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when responding to a query that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Monday it is adding China's DJI to a list of companies determined to pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security and will bar approvals of new types of drones for import or sale in the United States.

The United States should correct its wrongdoings and provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for Chinese companies, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)