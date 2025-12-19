China urges U.S. to immediately stop arming China's Taiwan region

Xinhua) 08:38, December 19, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Thursday urged the United States to stop arming China's Taiwan region immediately.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the office, made the remarks when commenting on the U.S. latest announcement of a package of arms sales to China's Taiwan region worth up to 11 billion U.S. dollars.

Highlighting that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the red line in China-U.S. relations that must not be crossed, Chen said that the U.S. announcement of the massive arms sale to Taiwan constitutes a flagrant interference in China's internal affairs.

The action has violated the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, severely undermining China's sovereignty and security interests and sending a grave wrong signal to secessionists in Taiwan.

Chen urged the U.S. side to stop condoning and supporting secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence" and adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

Chen noted that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' persistent attempts to look for U.S. support for their separatist agenda and seek "Taiwan independence" by force at the cost of turning Taiwan into a "powder keg" and taking people in Taiwan as their "cannon fodder," will only bring catastrophe to Taiwan compatriots. Such acts fully exposed their vicious role as "peace-breakers" and "warmongers."

Chen called on all people in Taiwan to recognize the DPP authorities' vicious nature. He also warned the DPP authorities that China's national reunification is unstoppable, and if any "Taiwan independence" separatist forces dare to cross the red line, they will surely be met with a decisive countermeasure.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)