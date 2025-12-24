China firmly opposed to U.S. arbitrary tariff levies, suppressing industries: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to the U.S. arbitrary levy of tariffs to hold back Chinese industries groundlessly, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks after the U.S. side announced its intended imposition of tariffs on China's semiconductor industry, which will take effect in 2027.

"What the U.S. has done will disrupt the stability of global production and supply chains, and impede the development of semiconductor industries of all countries. This will not only boomerang on itself but also bring harm to others," said Lin.

China urges the United States to correct its wrong doing as soon as possible, follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, address their respective concerns through dialogue and properly manage differences on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, to maintain the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, Lin said.

"If the U.S. keeps refusing to change course, China will resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Lin added.

