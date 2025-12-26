China strongly urges U.S. not to implement negative China-related provisions in defense policy bill

Xinhua) 08:18, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China strongly urges the United States to abandon zero-sum mindset and ideological bias, and refrain from implementing the negative China-related provisions in its defense policy bill, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress said on Thursday, in response to the U.S. side recently signing into law the "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026."

Noting that the Act passed by the U.S. Congress was signed into law, spokesperson Xu Dong expressed China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the negative content targeting China.

He criticized the Act for continuing the usual tune of containing China, hyping up "China threat," blatantly interfering in China's internal affairs, and undermining China's core interests.

"We urge the U.S. side to view China's development and China-U.S. relations objectively and rationally, work with China in the same direction, and jointly implement the important consensus reached by the Chinese and U.S. heads of state at the Busan meeting," Xu said.

He added that should the United States insist on proceeding unilaterally, China will take firm measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

