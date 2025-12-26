China's green electricity trading volume surges in Jan.-Nov.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows a view of the Santanghu wind power farm in Hami City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Limin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's green electricity trading volume surged in the first 11 months of 2025, up 41.3 percent year on year, said the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Thursday.

From January to November, China's green electricity trading volume reached 296.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). In November alone, the figure stood at 33.6 billion kWh, up 42.8 percent from a year earlier.

In the first 11 months, the country's electricity trading volume surpassed 6 trillion kWh, accounting for 63.7 percent of the overall electricity consumption.

Green electricity is generated from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, or biomass. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), green power accounted for one-third of China's total electricity consumption, according to the NEA.

The country has built the world's largest clean power system and carbon trading market, and its green industries continue to grow.

