Int'l youths meet Chinese intangible cultural heritage in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:32, December 25, 2025

An inter-civilizational dialogue transcending time and space unfolded in Chaisang district, Jiujiang city in east China's Jiangxi Province, as international youths experienced Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

From blending traditional African dance with the Ye family dragon and lion dance to practicing the arc-shaped steps of Yuejiaquan, a style of Chinese martial arts, the international participants explored new forms of cultural resonance.

Follow People's Daily Online experience the sparks that emerge when cultures meet.

