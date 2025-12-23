Finals of '2025 China Sports Lottery Cup' Guangxi Pickleball Super League held

People's Daily Online) 09:35, December 23, 2025

The finals of the "2025 China Sports Lottery Cup" Guangxi Pickleball Super League kicked off in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 20. A total of 483 players from the top teams in preliminary rounds across 14 cities in Guangxi came together for a two-day competition.

The finals of the "2025 China Sports Lottery Cup" Guangxi Pickleball Super League open in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 20. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The tournament included both team and individual events, split into Open and Evergreen categories, blending elite competition with wide public participation and highlighting the rapid growth of pickleball in Guangxi.

Players from the top teams across 14 cities in Guangxi gather for the two-day competition. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Participants came from all walks of life and a wide range of ages, from seasoned amateurs with years of experience to young newcomers who have rapidly risen in recent years.

Players compete during the finals of the "2025 China Sports Lottery Cup" Guangxi Pickleball Super League in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 20. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

"We hope that a province-wide league can provide a broader platform for exchange, attracting more people to take part and fall in love with this sport," said an official from the Sports Bureau of Guangxi.

Players compete during the finals of the "2025 China Sports Lottery Cup" Guangxi Pickleball Super League in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 20. (Photo courtesy of the host of the event)

The event also featured pickleball experience zones and food stalls, letting residents and visitors get a close-up feel for the sport.

Players compete during the finals of the "2025 China Sports Lottery Cup" Guangxi Pickleball Super League in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 20. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)