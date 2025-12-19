Construction of Pinglu Canal in China's Guangxi shows remarkable progress

Xinhua) 08:59, December 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows a reconstructed bridge over the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Three years on, the construction of the Pinglu Canal as a core component of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has shown remarkable progress.

Upon completion, the 134.2-km canal would wind its way across Nanning and Qinzhou of Guangxi until it reaches the Beibu Gulf. It is expected to serve as an artery for river-sea inter-modal transportation in the southwestern part of the country. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows the construction site of a bridge over the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of Madao hub on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the Pinglu Canal waterway running beneath the Zicai bridge in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the Pinglu Canal waterway flowing through the urban area of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows Qinjiang double-track railway grand bridge over the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 17, 2025 shows the construction site of a bridge over the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Qingnian hub on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2025.

This combo photo shows the aerial view of Qinjiang single-track railway bridge, on Oct. 9, 2024, and the aerial view of Qinjiang double-track railway grand bridge, on Dec. 17, 2025, in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Qishi hub on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2025.

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the construction site of the Qingnian hub waterway, on Oct. 9, 2024 (above), and the aerial view of the construction site of this waterway, on Dec. 17, 2025 (below), on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the construction site of a bridge in Qinzhou on April 25, 2024 (above), and the aerial view of this bridge on Dec. 17, 2025 (below), in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

A drone photo shows the construction site of the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Zicai bridge over the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2025.

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the construction site of the Qingnian hub, on Dec. 24, 2023 (above), and the aerial view of the construction site of this hub on Dec. 17, 2025 (below), on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the construction site of the Qingnian hub, on Oct. 9, 2024, and the aerial view of the construction site of the Qingnian hub on Dec. 17, 2025, on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

