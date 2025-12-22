Under the operating lights: Chinese-Senegalese cooperation in pediatric eye surgery

December 22, 2025

This photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows a view of the Children's Hospital of Diamniadio in Dakar, Senegal. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

From Dec. 7 to 16 this year, a six-member Chinese expert team carried out on-site medical cooperation in Senegal.

DIAMNIADIO, Senegal, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Inside an operating room at the local National Children's Hospital, the faint hum of a phacoemulsification machine accompanied a delicate pediatric eye surgery.

At the microscope sat Senegalese ophthalmologist Babacar Mbengue, his hands steady on the surgical probe. Beside him, visiting Chinese ophthalmologist Xue Ying from Fujian Provincial Hospital affiliated with Fuzhou University observed closely, offering brief guidance while leaving the main procedure to the local surgeon.

The congenital cataract surgery on an infant born earlier this year lasted nearly 50 minutes. According to a pre-arranged plan, Chinese and Senegalese doctors switched roles during key stages, combining hands-on practice with real-time instruction.

The hospital specializes in pediatric care, where cataract surgery requires higher precision and close coordination with anesthesia. Zhang Wenqing, an anesthesiologist with the 20th Chinese medical mission to Senegal, said children's emotional responses can affect surgical stability.

"To reduce risks, we adjusted the anesthesia protocol, ensuring children enter surgery in a calm and stable state," Zhang said, noting that he participated in all procedures during the Chinese expert team's visit.

Beyond surgery, Chinese medical staff also worked to strengthen operating room standards. Zhang Xiaoxia, head nurse of the operating theater, trained local nurses in aseptic procedures and introduced sterilization monitoring tools, integrating hygiene requirements into daily workflows.

Clinical innovation was also shared. A pediatric anesthesia assistance device developed by the Chinese team was used locally for the first time, improving intraoperative stability and reducing airway risks.

For Senegalese doctors, it had been an intense week built on earlier cooperation. Between August and September last year, Mbengue and his colleague Mamour Dieng completed a two-month training program in China. From Dec. 7 to 16 this year, a six-member Chinese expert team carried out on-site medical cooperation in Senegal.

During the visit, the two sides jointly completed 36 ophthalmic surgeries, with Senegalese doctors independently performing key steps under light supervision.

"With continued practice, the technique becomes clearer and easier to handle," Mbengue said.

Dieng highlighted the shift from traditional extracapsular extraction to phacoemulsification, which requires smaller incisions and shortens recovery time. "With the equipment now in place, we are more confident in both the technique and clinical decision-making," he said.

On Dec. 11, the Chinese side donated an operating microscope, a phacoemulsification unit, an ultrasound scanner and slit lamps to the hospital, further enhancing its pediatric ophthalmology capacity.

The cooperation extends beyond on-site visits. On Dec. 16, doctors from both countries held a video consultation with ophthalmologists in China to discuss complex pediatric cases. Cheng Dongfeng, head of the Chinese expert team, said remote support would continue after the team's departure.

After the surgery, the child's mother expressed her gratitude in Wolof, holding her baby tightly. Though her words were not translated, her emotions were clear to the medical staff.

Soon, the operating room was prepared for another surgery. As the surgical instruments changed hands, the task of caring for patients, training staff and cooperation quietly continued.

