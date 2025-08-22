China provides assistance to Senegal in hosting 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games

Xinhua) 10:44, August 22, 2025

DAKAR, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has provided assistance to Senegal in hosting the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic event to be held on the African continent.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has donated more than 13,000 items to the Dakar Youth Olympic Games Organizing Committee. In addition, China has invited 96 Senegalese athletes across 12 disciplines to train in China.

At the handover ceremony on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Li Zhigang said, "These efforts reflect the principles of green, low-carbon development, mutual respect, and cooperative solidarity."

Li also expressed confidence that Senegal will deliver an outstanding Youth Olympic Games to the world. He encouraged all parties to work together to ensure the Games a success and leave a lasting legacy for African youth sports.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony, including Ibrahima Wade, Chief Liaison Officer of the Dakar Youth Olympic Games Organizing Committee, representatives from the Senegalese National Olympic and Sports Committee, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and the military.

Wade expressed gratitude for China's support in organizing the Games, noting that sports cooperation between Senegal and China embodies the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. He said Senegal hopes to further draw on China's experience in hosting major sporting events and make the Dakar Youth Olympic Games a bridge of unity and friendship.

