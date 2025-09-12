China donates relief supplies to Senegal's flood-hit district
DAKAR, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A donation ceremony was held Wednesday in Dakar's Ouakam district, where China's Weihai City provided flood relief supplies to support affected residents.
The donation, including drainage equipment, daily necessities, and food items such as rice, flour, and cooking oil provided by Weihai through firms from the city that are operating in Senegal, is aimed at helping affected residents resume normal life as soon as possible.
Speaking at the event held in Ouakam, Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Li Zhigang said the two countries are good brothers standing side by side, always supporting each other through difficulties.
Qi Pan, general manager of Zhengwei Technical Company Senegal of WIETC, said that although far apart, Weihai and Ouakam are closely connected by friendship. He expressed the hope that the supplies would bring timely assistance, adding that his company would continue to contribute to the development of the two regions.
Abdoul Aziz Gueye, Ouakam district chief, expressed gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Senegal and Weihai for their generous support, calling China a trustworthy partner of Senegal. He also voiced expectations for closer cooperation between Ouakam and Weihai.
