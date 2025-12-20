SW China's ancient town revitalized through preservation

Tourists visit Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Zhaohua ancient town, located in Guangyuan City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, sits at the confluence of the Bailong River, the Jialing River, and the Qingjiang River. As a well-preserved ancient town, it carries a history of over 2,300 years.

However, due to old infrastructure and unplanned construction, the ancient town once fell into disorder with residents living in the town having to undergo various difficulties. In order to refresh the ancient town, since 2012, Zhaohua District has launched a project to preserve the villages as a whole. While improving the village environment, the preservation project brings along local rural tourism, allowing the ancient town to be revitalized through preservation. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

Kids play in a family inn in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Zhai Zhigang, a restaurant owner, serves the guests in his restaurant in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



An aerial drone photo shows a view of Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Tourists pose for photos in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



A villager makes handicrafts with gourds in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Gou Huan, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of traditional Chinese storytelling, performs in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Yang Mo, a teahouse owner, works in a teahouse in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Gou Huan, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of traditional Chinese storytelling, performs in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Yang Mo, a teahouse owner, prepares tea drink in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Rao Bin, a collector of bricks of Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), makes rubbings of a brick at his home in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



Kids play under ginkgo trees in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



This photo shows a night view in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025.



Gou Huan, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of traditional Chinese storytelling, performs in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



This photo shows a view in Zhaohua ancient town in Zhaohua District of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 13, 2025.



