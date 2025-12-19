Chinese NGO donates 2,500 bicycles, 21,600 Panda packs to underprivileged Cambodian students

December 19, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin (L) symbolically hands over a donation of Panda packs and bicycles to Cambodian Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister Vongsey Vissoth (R) at a handover ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 18, 2025. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) on Thursday donated 2,500 bicycles and 21,600 Panda packs to Cambodian schools for distribution to underprivileged students.

The CFRD, through its local partner Civil Society Alliance Forum, handed over the donation to beneficiary schools at a ceremony in the capital city of Phnom Penh in the presence of Cambodian Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister Vongsey Vissoth and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin.

Speaking at the event, Vissoth said underprivileged students in 128 schools in Phnom Penh and 12 other provinces would benefit from this donation.

"These precious gifts reflect the bonds of friendship, solidarity and humanitarian spirit, especially the love, care, and support from the people and government of China to the people and government of Cambodia," he said.

Ambassador Wang praised Chinese and Cambodian non-governmental organizations for their good collaboration in improving livelihoods, education, transportation infrastructure, clean water, sanitation, and health for rural people and students.

He said the CFRD's donation clearly reflected the profound sentiment and support of the Chinese people towards their Cambodian counterparts.

Representatives of the beneficiary schools expressed their heartfelt thanks for the generous donation, saying the bicycles and Panda packs are valuable for their underprivileged students.

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows part of donated bicycles and Panda packs at a handover ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

