Feature: Chinese hydropower plant transforms lives of remote community in SW Cambodia

KOH KONG, Cambodia, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Farmer and grocer Vorn Chhum has seen a significant change in her livelihood after Chinese-operated Cambodian Tatay Hydropower Limited has helped develop basic infrastructure in her remote community here in Southwestern Cambodia.

Chhum, who lives in Thma Bang district's Korkichrom village, said the hydropower plant has not only provided cost-efficient, clean and reliable energy, but also transformed the lives of the local community.

The 40-year-old mother of two children said the plant has significantly contributed to the development of the local community by building a key river bridge, roads, an irrigation system, schools, electricity and a clean water system.

The bridge and roads have helped connect this remote village to the outside world, allowing commodity brokers to reach the community to buy agricultural products, she said.

"This hydropower project has brought us great benefits that we had never imagined in the past," she told Xinhua on Friday.

Chhum said that previously, it was quite difficult to live in the village because roads were difficult to travel on, and it was a remote area located about 72 km away from the Koh Kong provincial town.

"Now, I'm elated because roads are smooth and schools are also good, so children can easily travel to school, and patients can also easily travel to the hospital when they get ill at night," she said.

Chhum has grown durian on the land of nearly 1 hectare, making an annual revenue from 3,000 to 5,000 U.S. dollars in each harvest season.

"With good roads, middlemen have come to buy durians at our farms," she said. "I am very happy and grateful to the company for helping build roads, electricity, schools, and clean water in our community."

Suos Phally, another 33-year-old farmer who has planted mangosteen, coconut, areca, bamboo, and cassava on the land area of 3 hectares, said the hydropower project has completely changed the lives of local people in this far-flung area.

"Previously, I faced a lot of difficulty because there were neither proper roads nor electricity, and I used kerosene-burning lamps or candles to light up the house," he told Xinhua.

"But since the hydropower plant has launched its operation, we have reliable electricity for pumping water, laundering, lighting up the home, and watching TV," he added.

Phally said the price of electricity was very competitive as he spent about 20,000 to 30,000 riels (5 to 7.5 U.S. dollars) per month.

"I would like to thank the hydropower company for building good roads and supplying stable electricity. I wish the company greater success in the future," he said.

Len Chanthea, principal of the Korkichrom Primary School, said he was so grateful to the company for installing a pure water treatment system and constructing sanitary facilities for the school, saying that these have importantly contributed to improving the health and hygiene for both teachers and students.

"Previously, there were neither sanitary facilities nor a clean water system at our school, so students had to bring drinking water from their homes, putting it in bottles," he told Xinhua. "Now, we have all these."

"I would like to thank the Tatay hydropower company for having brought significant development to this entire district," Chanthea said.

