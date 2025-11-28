Cambodia reaffirms adherence to one-China policy
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia reaffirms its adherence to the one-China policy, and recognizes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, said a spokesperson of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.
"Cambodia resolutely adheres to the one-China policy and recognizes that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole lawful government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the spokesperson said.
"Cambodia considers the issue related to Taiwan an internal affair of the People's Republic of China, supports China's effort to achieve national reunification, while opposing any form of 'Taiwan independence'," the spokesperson added.
