Chinese special envoy to travel to Cambodia, Thailand for shuttle diplomacy

Xinhua) 10:44, December 18, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Asian Affairs will again make a shuttle-diplomacy trip to Cambodia and Thailand on Thursday in an effort to bridge the two sides to rebuild peace at an early date, a foreign ministry spokesperson said late Wednesday.

As a close neighbor and friend of Cambodia and Thailand, China closely follows the ongoing border conflict between the two countries and has shuttled between the two sides to promote peace, the spokesperson said.

"Through its own way, China has been working actively for deescalation," the spokesperson added.

