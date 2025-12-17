Cambodia-China relation symposium held in Cambodian capital

Xinhua) 10:04, December 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on Cambodia-China relations was held here in the Cambodian capital on Tuesday to explore ways to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Co-hosted by the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), China Intercontinental Press & Media Co., Ltd., and Jiujiang University, and organized by the Confucius Institute at the RAC, the symposium brought together more than 200 participants.

Speaking at the event, RAC President Sok Touch highlighted the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, particularly in economics, trade and tourism, which he said had yielded substantial benefits.

He also noted that Cambodia's recent decision to pilot a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens would definitely attract more Chinese tourists.

At the event, experts and scholars shared insights on topics relevant to politics, economics, trade, culture, education and tourism, saying that Cambodia has greatly benefited from close ties with China, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative.

