9th Jilin Int'l Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition kicks off in Changchun
People visit the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025. The 9th edition of expo, with an exhibition area of over 60,000 square meters, kicked off here on Thursday. It showcases the vitality and prospects of Jilin's ice and snow-related business through immersive experiences in thematic pavilions. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People visit the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People learn about a China-made snow-making machine during the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People learn about a skiing resort during the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People learn about China-made carbon-fiber ski gears during the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People learn about a China-made snow groomer during the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
People try "dry skiing" during the expo. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
