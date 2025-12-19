9th Jilin Int'l Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition kicks off in Changchun

Xinhua) 08:45, December 19, 2025

People visit the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025. The 9th edition of expo, with an exhibition area of over 60,000 square meters, kicked off here on Thursday. It showcases the vitality and prospects of Jilin's ice and snow-related business through immersive experiences in thematic pavilions. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People visit the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025.

People learn about a China-made snow-making machine during the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025.

People learn about a skiing resort during the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025.

People learn about China-made carbon-fiber ski gears during the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025.

People learn about a China-made snow groomer during the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025.

People try "dry skiing" during the 9th Jilin International Ice and Snow Tourism Industry Exposition in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 18, 2025.

