We Are China

2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival opens in Quanzhou, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:12, December 12, 2025

Guests jointly launch the 2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Models and actresses perform a fashion show of intangible cultural heritage at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An actor performs an Egyptian dance at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Actors perform a Serbian dance at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road International Cultural Tourism Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)