Global Tourism Economy Forum opens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 09:30, December 17, 2025
Participants attend the opening ceremony of the Global Tourism Economy Forum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The forum kicked off here on Tuesday, attended by participants from over 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a collaboration session with UN Tourism during the Global Tourism Economy Forum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The forum kicked off here on Tuesday, attended by participants from over 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
