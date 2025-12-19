China approves general export licenses for rare earth-related items: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:27, December 19, 2025

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it has received and approved applications from some Chinese exporters for general export licenses for rare earth-related items.

He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to confirm reports that China has started to issue rare earth export licenses with longer validity.

Since the implementation of export control measures on rare earth-related items, Chinese competent authorities have conducted policy briefings for domestic exporters, according to the spokesperson.

As exporters have accumulated experience in exports and compliance, some have met the basic requirements for applying for general licenses, said the spokesperson.

