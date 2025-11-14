China to facilitate entry of more quality goods, services: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will take further steps to tangibly facilitate the entry of more high-quality products and services from a wider range of countries into its market, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The country will refine plans and strengthen organization and implementation surrounding 10 major themed activities of the "Big Market for All: Export to China" campaign, said He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, at a press briefing.

This will involve the extensive development of platforms for exchange and matchmaking, utilizing methods such as regional specialty matchmaking and targeted procurement.

The campaign, which complements and creates synergies with the China International Import Expo (CIIE), has already established a new channel for global goods to enter the Chinese market, according to the spokesperson.

It contributed to the stellar deal-making performance of the 8th CIIE, which saw transaction value hit a record high of 83.49 billion U.S. dollars, a 4.4 percent year-on-year growth.

The spokesperson extended a sincere invitation to governments, trade promotion agencies, business associations, and enterprises worldwide to actively participate in the "Big Market for All: Export to China" activities and share the opportunities of China's ultra-large market.

