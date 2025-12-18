Major south China airport reports record annual passenger throughput

Xinhua) 10:45, December 18, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday announced that its annual passenger throughput has surpassed 80 million for the first time, with that figure including over 16.6 million international travelers.

The airport achieved the feat following the launch of its terminal 3 and a new runway on Oct. 30, enabling operations across three terminals and five commercial runways. The airport becomes the first in China to have five commercial runways.

Baiyun airport passed the 70-million-passenger-trip mark in 2019, and 76 million in 2024, amid the recovery of aviation markets. The airport leverages its strategic location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to strengthen domestic connectivity and expand international routes.

With more international passenger routes launched and resumed this year, the airport has extended its global network to over 100 destinations.

