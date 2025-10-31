Xiangshan grand bridge in China's Guangdong finishes closure
A drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the construction site of Xiangshan grand bridge in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province. As a key project of the eastern outer ring expressway in Zhongshan, Xiangshan grand bridge achieved its closure on Friday.
With a main span of 880 meters and a total length of 1,776 meters, the grand bridge will further facilitate connectivity among core cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the construction site of Xiangshan grand bridge in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province. As a key project of the eastern outer ring expressway in Zhongshan, Xiangshan grand bridge achieved its closure on Friday.
A worker conducts welding operation at the construction site of Xiangshan grand bridge in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025. As a key project of the eastern outer ring expressway in Zhongshan, Xiangshan grand bridge achieved its closure on Friday.
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the construction site of Xiangshan grand bridge in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province. As a key project of the eastern outer ring expressway in Zhongshan, Xiangshan grand bridge achieved its closure on Friday.
Photos
