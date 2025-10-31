Xiangshan grand bridge in China's Guangdong finishes closure

Xinhua) 22:11, October 31, 2025

A drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the construction site of Xiangshan grand bridge in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province. As a key project of the eastern outer ring expressway in Zhongshan, Xiangshan grand bridge achieved its closure on Friday.

With a main span of 880 meters and a total length of 1,776 meters, the grand bridge will further facilitate connectivity among core cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

A worker conducts welding operation at the construction site of Xiangshan grand bridge in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025. As a key project of the eastern outer ring expressway in Zhongshan, Xiangshan grand bridge achieved its closure on Friday.

