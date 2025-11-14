Old venues, new vitality: Guangdong upgrades sports facilities for China's National Games

10:55, November 14, 2025 By Ma Xiaocheng, Zhong Zhuo, Yang Shenshen ( Xinhua

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- In downtown Guangzhou, surrounded by skyscrapers, stands the Tianhe Sports Center - a 520,000-square-meter landmark that has witnessed the city's sporting evolution for nearly four decades.

Having already hosted two editions of China's National Games - the sixth in 1987 and the ninth in 2001 - the venue is hosting the country's premier multi-sport event for the third time, rejuvenated by a series of smart and sustainable upgrades.

Through a WeChat mini-program, spectators can access high-precision augmented reality navigation, making it easier for them to find seats or facilities. In addition, a digital volunteer named "Lerongrong," one of the 15th National Games' mascots, provides real-time and people-oriented services ranging from navigation and inquiries to emergency support.

Zhang Guidong, deputy director of the Digital Technology Department of the Games' Guangzhou executive committee, said that as of November 11, the mini-program has been used over 10 million times.

What's more, by utilizing energy-saving materials, efficient mechanical systems and smart lighting, the venue has become China's first large-scale stadium with near-zero carbon emissions.

To further enhance energy efficiency, photovoltaic panels have been installed on five venues in Guangzhou, covering 10,000 square meters. The solar system at the Tianhe Sports Center generates more than one million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year. At the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center, a self-consumption model with surplus electricity fed into the grid also helps reduce carbon emissions by about 350 tonnes each year.

Reviving long-standing venues like the Tianhe Sports Center has been a key focus of preparations for the Games. According to the organizers, over 90 percent of competition venues in Guangdong have been upgraded from existing ones, in line with the goals of delivering a simple, safe and splendid Games, and all 75 venues will remain open to the public after the Games.

With experience from hosting major events including the 2010 Asian Games, Guangzhou has developed extensive sports infrastructure, including six million square meters of sports facilities and 62 major sports venues. All 30 competition venues in the city for the 15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games are renovated.

Technology and modern design have breathed new life into another landmark venue. Built in 1985, the Shenzhen Sports Center Gymnasium now features a retractable roof, movable center-hung scoreboard and folding seating. Currently hosting the National Games' badminton competitions, it will be converted into a darts venue in a month's time.

"The upgrades allow quick conversion for as many as 16 different sports, including basketball, badminton and gymnastics," said Lyu Peilei, a sports technology expert at the Shenzhen Sports Center.

Attention to user-friendly details has been a key part in the venue renovations. Nearly 600 restrooms at the Shenzhen Sports Center are equipped with electronic signage that can flexibly reallocate stalls between genders according to ticket sales, alleviating queues during busy periods.

In Zhaoqing's Dinghu District, the refurbished gymnastics venue offers barrier-free routes for wheelchair users. "From the ticket gate to the stands, every section is accessible," said organizing committee member Liu Shiguang.

The renovations also aim to preserve local characters. Guangzhou's Yuexiushan Stadium has retained its original charm with refreshed yellow seats, a green pitch and blue running tracks, blending the venue's heritage with its surroundings.

"We retained the stadium's original spirit while updating its facilities," said He Jian, senior chief architect at Guangzhou Metro Design and Research Institute.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)