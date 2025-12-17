Global Civilization Initiative Research Center opens in Iraq

ERBIL, Iraq, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Global Civilization Initiative Research Center opened on Monday in Iraq's Erbil, attracting more than 300 officials, scholars and representatives from China, Iraq, Türkiye, Jordan and other countries.

Safeen Dizayee, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's department of foreign relations, said in his address that humanity is currently facing common challenges such as wars and hegemonism, which require cooperation and dialogue to alleviate conflicts and tensions and achieve peace and stability.

He noted that the research center will serve as a platform to communicate between Iraq and China, as well as for promoting world peace and stability.

Abu Karwan, secretary-general of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Communist Party of Iraq, said that the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) is of great significance against the backdrop of the current complex regional situation.

The GCI plays an important role in promoting international cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding among people of different countries, opens up new paths for improving human development, and provides useful references for achieving sustainable development, he added.

Kawa Mahmoud, head of the Global Civilization Initiative Research Center, said the center will actively promote dialogue among civilizations and academic exchanges.

By viewing different civilizations around the world from a broad and inclusive perspective, the GCI, together with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative, offers important political solutions for addressing current global challenges, Mahmoud said.

Chinese participants at the event said that the GCI advocates respect for the diversity of civilizations, upholds the common values of all humanity, focuses on the heritage and innovation of civilizations, and promotes people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, with the aim of advancing the common progress of humanity.

They expressed the hope that the research center will become fertile ground for theoretical research and a cross-cultural platform by promoting exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and Middle Eastern civilizations.

