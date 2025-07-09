Foreign delegates share vision for Global Civilizations Dialogue

(People's Daily App) 16:41, July 09, 2025

The Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue will take place in Beijing from July 10 to 11, with attendees from around 140 countries and regions expected to participate. Beginning Monday, July 7, international delegates have been arriving in Shanghai before proceeding to the capital. Here are their expectations for the meeting.

(Video source: Shanghai branch of People's Daily)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)