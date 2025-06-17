PD Vlog | Cultural forum highlights role of ancient civilizations in shaping shared future
(People's Daily App) 14:02, June 17, 2025
China's ninth Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was marked on Saturday in Beijing with a high-level cultural forum on cultural heritage and ancient civilizations. Under the theme "Civilization and Peace: From the Parthenon to the Old Summer Palace," the forum drew officials, scholars, cultural heritage experts and young professionals from China, Greece and other countries to explore the role of ancient civilizations.
(Produced by Zhang Jian, Chen Lidan and intern Zhang Xuanmiao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China transforms wisdom of harmonious coexistence into solutions for global governance
- China willing to implement Global Civilization Initiative with ASEAN, GCC -- premier
- Xinhua think tank report highlights significance of exchanges, mutual learning between civilizations
- Asian political parties welcome China's Global Civilization Initiative in promoting culture of peace
- Beijing hosts forum on cultural inheritance, exchanges
- China's Global Civilization Initiative key pillar for community with shared future, say experts
- Ethiopian scholars laud China's Global Civilization Initiative
- Commentary: China-proposed resolution advocates coexistence, mutual learning among civilizations
- China-initiated UN resolution boosts global civilization dialogue
- Chinese Foreign Ministry responds to China-proposed ‘civilization day’
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.