PD Vlog | Cultural forum highlights role of ancient civilizations in shaping shared future

(People's Daily App) 14:02, June 17, 2025

China's ninth Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was marked on Saturday in Beijing with a high-level cultural forum on cultural heritage and ancient civilizations. Under the theme "Civilization and Peace: From the Parthenon to the Old Summer Palace," the forum drew officials, scholars, cultural heritage experts and young professionals from China, Greece and other countries to explore the role of ancient civilizations.

