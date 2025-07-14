Interview: China's global initiatives reflect deep understanding of world, says Russian expert

Xinhua) 15:17, July 14, 2025

MOSCOW, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to push for a multipolar world, not least through initiatives such as building a community with a shared future for mankind and the Global Civilization Initiative, are rooted in a deep understanding about the global landscape, a Russian sinologist has said.

Maria Semenyuk, associate professor at the department of Chinese philology in Moscow State University's Institute of Asian and African studies, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"China's initiatives proceed from a deep understanding of the current international situation and meet the aspirations of not only the Chinese people, but also the peoples of many other countries," Semenyuk said, who noticed a strong response in Russia and many of the Global South countries.

The significance of such concepts and initiatives lies in China's constant and tireless efforts to form a new vector of development for countries and civilizations distinguished by drawing on experience and the cultural essence in favor of renewal or assimilation, so as to secure a modernization that builds on historical experience and preserves cultural identity, she said.

The sinologist stressed exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations are needed for mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence, which are underpinned by a "closeness of hearts."

"I have been engaged in the translation work of Chinese literature for over 15 years, involving both books and cultural projects. I am delighted to see how more and more Chinese books of various genres are appearing on the shelves of our book stores and that for our readers such books are no longer exotic but something relevant and interesting," Semenyuk said.

A number of new projects have been planned in the areas of mutual translation and publishing as well as cultural exchanges between Russia and China, she said.

"We have already begun working on new lists of books for translation," she added.

China proposed the Global Civilization Initiative in 2023. Semenyuk believes the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting taking place in Beijing on July 10-11 was a landmark event amid the current global situation.

"It became a clear signal that the world's civilizations are truly united by a common desire for peace, development, equality, justice, democracy and freedom," she said.

"Instead of ideological confrontation, it is necessary to carry out concrete work on rapprochement, mutual exchange and the creation of a global network of dialogue in order to successfully counter the challenges of the new era," Semenyuk said.

She described the current international situation as one plagued by instability and contradictions.

"Under a circumstance that dangerous judgments about the so-called 'civilizational superiority' are gaining support again, the principles related to the Global Civilization Initiative -- promoting dialogue among civilizations while respecting and protecting the diversity of world civilizations, and the principles of inclusiveness, mutual learning and harmonious coexistence of civilizations -- are especially relevant," Semenyuk said.

