China to impose anti-dumping duties on certain pork imports from EU

Xinhua) 09:22, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will impose anti-dumping duties on imports of pork and pig by-products originating from the European Union (EU), effective from Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The anti-dumping duties, ranging from 4.9 percent to 19.8 percent on EU companies, will be in place for five years.

At the request of the China Animal Agriculture Association, on June 17, 2024, the ministry initiated an anti-dumping investigation into pork and pig by-products originating from the EU.

The ministry said it conducted the investigation in accordance with laws and regulations, extensively consulting various stakeholders to fully protect the rights of all parties, ultimately reaching an objective, fair and impartial conclusion.

The ruling shows that the imports of such products from the EU were dumped and caused substantial harm to the domestic industry in China.

