"Taiwan independence" forces act against tide of history, doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:50, December 16, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan authorities have exploited "dollar diplomacy" to conceal their unscrupulous pursuit of independence, while "Taiwan independence" forces and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities are acting against the tide of history and are doomed to fail, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)