"Taiwan independence" forces act against tide of history, doomed to fail: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:50, December 16, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan authorities have exploited "dollar diplomacy" to conceal their unscrupulous pursuit of independence, while "Taiwan independence" forces and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities are acting against the tide of history and are doomed to fail, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
