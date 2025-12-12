"Taiwan independence" separatists who forget their roots will be condemned by history: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:49, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The "Taiwan independence" separatists who have forgotten their roots will inevitably be spurned by the people and condemned by history, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Noting that Japan imposed colonial rule in Taiwan for half a century and committed innumerable crimes there, Guo said at a regular news briefing that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have turned a blind eye to Japan's crimes and the evidence, and even brazenly glorified Japan's colonial rule.

