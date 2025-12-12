Home>>
"Taiwan independence" separatists who forget their roots will be condemned by history: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:49, December 12, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The "Taiwan independence" separatists who have forgotten their roots will inevitably be spurned by the people and condemned by history, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
Noting that Japan imposed colonial rule in Taiwan for half a century and committed innumerable crimes there, Guo said at a regular news briefing that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have turned a blind eye to Japan's crimes and the evidence, and even brazenly glorified Japan's colonial rule.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Supporting "Taiwan independence" violates China's constitution, international law: Chinese FM
- Mainland slams Taiwan's DPP for squandering public money to pursue secessionist goal
- "Taiwan independence" separatist moves doomed to fail: FM spokesperson
- Mainland rebukes Taiwan authorities' fearmongering over bounty notices targeting 'Taiwan independence' diehards
- China urges European Parliament not to send wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" forces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.