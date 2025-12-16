We Are China

Immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" staged in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 15:51, December 16, 2025

An immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is staged in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2025.

Blending elements drawn from the murals and sculptures of Dunhuang, the performance features elaborately designed stage, holographic display, and awe-inspiring dance. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is staged in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2025.

Blending elements drawn from the murals and sculptures of Dunhuang, the performance features elaborately designed stage, holographic display, and awe-inspiring dance. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is staged in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2025.

Blending elements drawn from the murals and sculptures of Dunhuang, the performance features elaborately designed stage, holographic display, and awe-inspiring dance. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is staged in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2025.

Blending elements drawn from the murals and sculptures of Dunhuang, the performance features elaborately designed stage, holographic display, and awe-inspiring dance. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is staged in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2025.

Blending elements drawn from the murals and sculptures of Dunhuang, the performance features elaborately designed stage, holographic display, and awe-inspiring dance. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An immersive dance drama "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is staged in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 15, 2025.

Blending elements drawn from the murals and sculptures of Dunhuang, the performance features elaborately designed stage, holographic display, and awe-inspiring dance. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)