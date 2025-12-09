Tsinghua University's Dunhuang art exhibition opens at UN headquarters

Xinhua) December 09, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing Tsinghua University's research and design work inspired by the ancient art of Dunhuang opened Monday at UN headquarters.

More than 80 works are on display, from early masters such as Pang Xunqin, Chang Sha'na, Chen Hanmin and Liu Jude, to new pieces by Tsinghua students and alumni.

Located in Beijing, Tsinghua is one of China's top universities.

Yu Yougen, education counselor at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, called the exhibition, titled Radiance of Dunhuang, "a cultural treasure shared by all humanity" and said the show highlights China's academic strength in cultural-heritage research.

Holding the exhibition at the United Nations, he said, helps promote cross-cultural understanding among young people.

Wang Xiaomo, associate dean of Tsinghua University's Academy of Arts &Design, said the exhibition reflects the school's long-standing commitment to cultural inheritance and innovation, including new work using AI, digital media and virtual fashion.

The exhibition is co-organized by Tsinghua University's Academy of Arts &Design, the UN Staff Recreation Council Chinese Book Club, and the North American Federation of Tsinghua Alumni Associations. It runs through Dec. 12 and is the second stop of an international tour that began in Paris in October 2024.

