China ready to be Saudi Arabia's most trustworthy partner in national development: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:30, December 15, 2025

RIYADH, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to be the most trustworthy and reliable partner in Saudi Arabia's national revitalization process, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday when meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

China aims to strengthen all-round, mutually beneficial cooperation with the Saudi side, consolidate traditional energy collaboration, expand cooperation in emerging and future industries, and open up new prospects for the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

During the meeting, the crown prince asked Wang to convey the sincere greetings and best wishes of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and himself to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said that Saudi leaders highly value their deep friendship with Xi and attach great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The crown prince said that the Saudi side stands ready to work with China to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level, adding that Saudi Arabia always adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely opposes interference in China's internal affairs by external forces.

The Saudi side is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in areas such as oil and gas, new energy, artificial intelligence and high and new technologies, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia supports China's hosting of the second China-Arab States Summit and the second China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in 2026, and is willing to promote the early conclusion of negotiations on the China-GCC free trade agreement.

He also thanked China for its efforts in promoting the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, adding that Saudi Arabia stands ready to maintain regular communication and coordination with China in international and multilateral affairs.

Wang conveyed Xi's cordial greetings to King Salman and the crown prince, noting that Xi has forged deep friendship and mutual trust with Saudi leaders.

China welcomes the crown prince to visit China next year to attend the second China-Arab States Summit, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to work with GCC countries to strive for the early conclusion of the China-GCC free trade agreement.

Wang said that China also stands ready to continue close communication with Saudi Arabia to inject more stabilizing factors into peace and security in the Middle East.

