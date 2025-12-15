Home>>
Central authorities voice firm support for verdict on Jimmy Lai
(Xinhua) 14:49, December 15, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Monday voiced its firm support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in its lawful verdict on the case of Jimmy Lai.
Lai, an instigator of anti-China riots in Hong Kong, was found guilty on two charges of conspiring to collude with external forces and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, according to the verdict handed down by Hong Kong's High Court on Monday.
