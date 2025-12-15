12th national memorial day observed across China to honor Nanjing Massacre victims

Xinhua) 09:59, December 15, 2025

A memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims is held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 13, 2025. The 12th national memorial day was observed on Saturday across the country to honor about 300,000 victims killed by Japanese troops during the Nanjing Massacre, in a year that marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII). (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

People pay tributes to martyrs at a monument of a memorial hall for the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in western Yunnan, in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 13, 2025. The 12th national memorial day was observed on Saturday across the country to honor about 300,000 victims killed by Japanese troops during the Nanjing Massacre, in a year that marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII). (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims is held at the Pingdingshan Massacre Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 13, 2025. The 12th national memorial day was observed on Saturday across the country to honor about 300,000 victims killed by Japanese troops during the Nanjing Massacre, in a year that marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII). (Xinhua/Li Gang)

People pay tributes to martyrs at a square of a memorial hall for the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in western Yunnan, in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 13, 2025. The 12th national memorial day was observed on Saturday across the country to honor about 300,000 victims killed by Japanese troops during the Nanjing Massacre, in a year that marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII). (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

