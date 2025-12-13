Never forgotten: China remembers Nanjing Massacre victims

Before China's 12th national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre, families of the victims gathered at a memorial hall in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu province, to commemorate their loved ones on Nov. 30, 2025.

Xia Shuqin, 96, supported by her granddaughter Xia Yuan and others, walked slowly to the "wailing wall" outside the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders. Gazing at the names of her family members, she observed a moment of silence and bowed. "Eighty-eight years, 88 years..." Xia murmured repeatedly.

"My grandma was telling her lost family members that she had come to visit them," Xia Yuan explained.

On Dec. 13, 2014, Xia Shuqin was invited to attend the first national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre as a representative of the survivors. Chinese President Xi Jinping escorted her as they walked onto the stage together to unveil a ding — an ancient Chinese cauldron symbolizing state power and prosperity — in honor of the Nanjing Massacre victims.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2014. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

After the ceremony, Xi visited the memorial hall. Due to time constraints, staff had arranged only for Xia Shuqin and veteran representative Li Gaoshan to speak with him. Xi, however, showed special concern for history and the survivors, asking numerous questions and shaking hands with each of the 20 survivors and victims' representatives. He spoke with them one by one. The visit, originally scheduled to last 45 minutes, was extended to 72 minutes.

"Now there are only a little more than 100 survivors and witnesses of the Nanjing Massacre. You witnessed this significant history, and such a painful chapter must never be forgotten," said Xi. He repeatedly urged the older people to take good care of themselves and expressed hope that they would use their personal experiences to educate future generations, emphasizing that only by remembering the painful history can we cherish and safeguard peace.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with survivors of the Nanjing Massacre and relatives of foreign friends who contributed to the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression after attending a state memorial ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Three years later, Xi returned to Nanjing.

While visiting an exhibition about the Nanjing Massacre, Xi asked many questions in great detail with professional depth. On the photo wall of survivors, the lights on two portraits had dimmed, indicating that the two had passed away. He inquired with concern about how many survivors were still alive. Upon learning that there were fewer than 100, he urged that care be taken for these survivors.

After visiting the exhibition, he saw Xia Shuqin. Holding her hands, Xi wished her good health and longevity.

Reflecting on the past, Chinese people must remain vigilant in the future.

"To forget the past means to betray," Xi said. "Anyone who tries to deny the Nanjing Massacre will not be forgiven by history, the souls of the 300,000 deceased victims, the 1.3 billion Chinese people, and all people who love peace and justice in the world."

Xi's resolute voice reflected the unwavering stance of the Chinese people in remembering history.

The Chinese people remember history not only because of the suffering and pain the Chinese nation has endured, but also because of the enduring spirit and unceasing hope that have been passed down through generations. As the words inscribed on the ding show: "Never forget the history and pray for peace. Realize the Chinese Dream and achieve national rejuvenation."

The photo released in 2014 shows a ding, an ancient Chinese cauldron symbolizing state power and prosperity, displayed during the national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. The ding is 1.65 meters tall and weighs 2,014 kilograms. (Photo/Wang Chu)

