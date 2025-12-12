We Are China

When numbers speak: Key facts on the Nanjing Massacre

More than 300,000 People

On Dec. 13, 1937, the invading Japanese army launched a massacre in Nanjing lasting over six weeks, killing more than 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers.

Six Weeks

For six unprecedentedly dark weeks, the once-prosperous ancient capital became hell on earth—cities burned, families shattered, lives destroyed.

12 Seconds

During this six-week atrocity, one life was lost every 12 seconds on average in Nanjing.

20,000 Cases

It is estimated that over 20,000 cases of rape occurred during the Japan's occupation of Nanjing.

24

In 1987, 1,756 survivors of the Nanjing Massacre were officially recorded.

As of Dec. 4, 2025, only 24 of those recorded are still alive.

28+858

28 large-scale massacres resulted in over 190,000 deaths;

858 cases of smaller-scale massacres claimed around 150,000 more.

880,000 Volumes

After occupying Nanjing, Japanese invaders looted approximately 880,000 books and documents.

