Japanese militarism common foe of people all over world: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:37, December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Japanese militarism is the common enemy of people all over the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also said that China will work with all peace-loving countries and people to safeguard the outcomes of World War II victory and the post-war international order.

"We urge the Japanese side to do deep soul-searching on history, earnestly draw lessons from it, completely sever ties with militarism, and take concrete actions to eliminate the residual influence," Guo told a daily press briefing.

He made the remarks when responding to a related query about the upcoming 12th National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims amid the current tensions between China and Japan caused by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan.

Noting this year marks the 88th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, Guo said that China, in accordance with the decision ratified by the National People's Congress, will host the annual national memorial commemoration for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre to honor those who lost their lives.

"The massacre in Nanjing is a horrendous crime committed by Japanese militarists. There is no room for denial," said Guo, adding that the slaughter of 300,000 Chinese people forms the darkest page in human history.

Japanese militarists' war of aggression against China and other Asian countries under the pretext of the so-called "survival-threatening situation" and untold crimes against humanity are nothing but a disgrace in the history of human civilization, he added.

Guo noted that the Japanese government has long abetted the right-wing forces' retrogressive moves, adding that several prime ministers and political dignitaries have paid tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine where class-A war criminals are honored, and the Japanese side even attempted to whitewash its war crimes and change the verdict on its history of aggression by revising textbooks more than once.

"Those egregious moves constitute a blatant challenge to the post-war international order and an affront to human conscience," Guo said, adding this triggered strong indignation and vigilance in the international community.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War as well as China's recovery of Taiwan. Guo said that 80 years on, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable.

"China will never allow Japan's right-wing forces to turn back the wheel of history, never allow external forces to lay their hands on China's Taiwan region, and never allow the resurgence of Japan's militarism," he added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)