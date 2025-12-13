China to hold national commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims

Xinhua) 10:17, December 13, 2025

A flag-raising ceremony and a ceremony to lower the China's national flag at half mast are held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2025. Saturday marks the 12th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China's national flag flies at half mast at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2025. Saturday marks the 12th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

