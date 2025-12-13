Highlights of WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025

December 13, 2025

Lim Jonghoon (L)/Shin Yubin of South Korea compete during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Matsushima Sora/Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China discuss during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Matsushima Sora/Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Wang Chuqin (C)/Sun Yingsha (R) of China react during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Matsushima Sora/Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Lim Jonghoon (R)/Shin Yubin of South Korea celebrate after the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

