Highlights of WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025
Lim Jonghoon (L)/Shin Yubin of South Korea compete during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Matsushima Sora/Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China discuss during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Matsushima Sora/Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Wang Chuqin (C)/Sun Yingsha (R) of China react during the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Matsushima Sora/Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Lim Jonghoon (R)/Shin Yubin of South Korea celebrate after the mixed doubles quarterfianl match between Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
