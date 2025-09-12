In pics: round of 16 matches at WTT Champions Macao

Xinhua) 15:13, September 12, 2025

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Chen Xingtong of China at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Patrick Franziska of Germany hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Odo Satsuki of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Odo Satsuki of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Xingtong of China reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Odo Satsuki of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Patrick Franziska of Germany hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Odo Satsuki of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Chen Xingtong of China at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Xingtong of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Odo Satsuki of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Odo Satsuki of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Chen Xingtong of China at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Patrick Franziska of Germany at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Odo Satsuki of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match against Odo Satsuki of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Patrick Franziska of Germany celebrates during the men's singles round of 16 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Odo Satsuki of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Patrick Franziska of Germany at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Patrick Franziska of Germany serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Odo Satsuki of Japan at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)